Children in care the focus of new production at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre

Children in care is the focus of a new production at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre. Photo: Rationale Arts

Trust In Care combines combines hip-hop, street dance and poetry to tell the story of two siblings trying to navigate their way through the care system, and has been devised with consultation with children who have lived through care.

The performance has also been designed to be fully accessible to disabled people, with audio description and a British Sign Language interpreter forming an integral part of the production.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crew hope that if it is successful, a national tour of the production will enable more care-experienced children to take part.

Nathan Geering, artistic director, said: “It’s been designed to be as accessible as possible for people. We’ve had different iterations of the show and have tried out different accessibility techniques. It has taken a bit of rewriting.

“When we tour it in every city we go to, we’d want to work with people in care in that city, even potentially performing.

“They could come on tour with us, they could come on the production as an assistant and then go on to run the production.

“Theatre feeds the soul. As a performer what you feel from the audience is a beautiful exchange of energy and we haven’t been able to do that. It’s been a long time coming, and a great moment for everyone to exhale and enjoy great art together.”

Cast member Robyn Gell said: “I’m fully blind myself and the audio description is helpful both as a performer and a member of the audience.

“In rehearsals we’ve put tape down to make tactile lines so I know where I am on stage, and the script has been written in a way to work with the audio description.