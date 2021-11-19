BBC Children In Need is back on our screens. (Pic credit: Julian Brown)

The show will be live from MediaCityUK in Salford for the first time in its original release in 1980.

When is BBC Children In Need 2021?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on November 19.

It will start at 7pm and finish at 10pm.

Who will be performing and what is in store?

BBC News and Sports journalists will be singing for a special lip-synch round of the BBC One singing game show I Can See Your Voice.

A special teddy bear will be reborn at The Repair Shop and Team GB and Paralympics GB will get together to compete in a school sports day.

CBBC presenters Sam and Mark challenge themselves on the game show The Wall for this year’s BBC Children In Need show.

Yorkshire’s own global superstar Ed Sheeran, from Halifax, and fellow chart topper, Tom Grennan, will be performing live at the show.

There will also be some exciting performances, special guests and more surprises in store.

How can I donate to BBC Children In Need?

The money raised through BBC Children In Need’s 2021 Appeal will help support local charities and projects that are providing essential support and services to children and young people in communities across the UK.

Here are some options of how to donate:

- You can donate by calling 0345 7 33 22 33 (standard geographic charges from landlines and mobiles will apply).

- You can donate on the on the phone or in the BBC Children In Need website. You can use your debit card, credit card or PayPal account.

- You can pay in your donation at all major banks, building societies, or the Post Office.

- You can also send a cheque or postal order to BBC Children In Need, PO Box 648, Salford, M5 0LB.

- To donate £5 by text, just text the word ‘DONATE’ to 70405, to donate £10, text the word ‘DONATE’ to 70410, to donate £20, text ‘DONATE’ to 70420 or to donate £30, text ‘DONATE’ to - 70430. Texts will cost your donation amount plus your standard network message charge and all of your donations will go to BBC Children In Need. You must be 16 or over and have the bill payer’s permission. The deadline to make the donation is midnight on November 30, 2022.