Children seriously injured after school bus crashes in Yorkshire village

Two children have been seriously injured after a crash involving a school bus and a tractor in a Yorkshire village.

Police said a boy and a girl - both aged 15 - were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash on the A1035 Leas Lane near Seaton, close to the Yorkshire coast.

The force said 29 passengers on the bus - who were between the ages of 11 and 16 - have been treated for minor injuries.

The crash, which happened at around 3.30pm on Wednesday (Jan 22), involved a double decker school bus and a tractor.

A statement from Humberside Police said: “Road closures were put in place at the scene to allow emergency services to work safely, the road has since been reopened.

“Investigations are ongoing, and officers are carrying out a number of lines of enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision.”