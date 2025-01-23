Children seriously injured after school bus crashes in Yorkshire village
Police said a boy and a girl - both aged 15 - were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash on the A1035 Leas Lane near Seaton, close to the Yorkshire coast.
The force said 29 passengers on the bus - who were between the ages of 11 and 16 - have been treated for minor injuries.
The crash, which happened at around 3.30pm on Wednesday (Jan 22), involved a double decker school bus and a tractor.
A statement from Humberside Police said: “Road closures were put in place at the scene to allow emergency services to work safely, the road has since been reopened.
“Investigations are ongoing, and officers are carrying out a number of lines of enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision.”
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 287 of January 22.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.