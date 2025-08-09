Children’s home proposal in ‘lovely, quiet village’ approved despite residents’ fears

A children’s home conversion in Yorkshire has been approved despite concerns it will be detrimental to village life.

The plans for a former pub on the edge of Moorsholm was one of three small-scale children’s home proposals requiring change of use permission permitted at a meeting of Redcar and Cleveland Council’s regulatory committee, the others being in New Marske and Ormesby.

Long-standing Lockwood ward councilor Steve Kay had objected to the scheme and spoke against it along with residents living nearby.

Twenty four objections were raised over plans to accommodate and care for up to five children aged between five and 18 years old with learning needs, some with neurodiverse conditions, in the former Toad Hall Arms, which following refurbishment is now a six bedroomed detached house.

The property in Moorsholm pictured in 2023.

However planning officers recommended the scheme be granted.

Moorsholm resident Margaret White said the location in question was isolated with no local amenities for children.

She described how the operator Moonrise 24 was asked to a public meeting to discuss the plans, but a representative refused.

She said: “This [the application] has caused a great deal of anxiety to neighbours.”

Another woman who said she had lived opposite the property for 38 years said she feared a “significant number of cars coming and going” leaving her potentially unable to exit her driveway.

She also said: “The noise from this home would be detrimental to a lovely quiet village.”

Coun Kay said: “A children’s home would be an anomaly in this part of the village with private dwellings opposite and next door.

“Moorsholm is small and isolated with few facilities, in these circumstances how are the children in the proposed home supposed to occupy their time?”

The councillor said he was also concerned about speeding traffic, describing how a road outside the property was on a blind bend without a pavement either side.

He suggested the matter be adjourned for a site visit so councillors could “see things for yourselves”.

Angela Adkins, a manager working for Moonrise 24, said the children would be supervised and not go out on their own.

She also said care workers employed by the venture would be encouraged to use a car sharing scheme.

She said: “I understand people’s frustrations, worries and concerns.

“[However] we are not there to upset people.”

A “very firm” management plan would also be in place to look after those being cared for, she said.

Committee member, Councillor Marian Fairley spoke passionately in favour of the application, describing her experience with a small care facility for children based in the village where she lived, Yearby near Redcar.

She said residents there had only experienced “positive interactions” and this included a 97-year-old neighbour.

Coun Fairley said she would support any such proposal and proposed the plans were approved, which was seconded by Councillor Stephen Martin.

Committee members voted in favour of the application with an additional condition which required final details of fencing and parking arrangements to be agreed by planning officers, along with a travel management plan to be submitted.

A planning statement previously submitted in support of the application by consultants Anglo Care Management said it represented a “positive and appropriate reuse of a residential property to meet a vital social care need”.

It said the plans would be compliant with Ofsted and other regulatory requirements and the facility would operate with a “low impact, family-style model”.

The statement said: “The service will offer a safe, stable, structured, and nurturing environment, allowing young people to thrive in a family-style setting when they can no longer live with their own families.”

Enhanced safeguarding measures would be put in place, including a secure boundary fence around the property providing a safe environment for children to play in.

The home would be staffed 24 hours a day with a minimum of three staff on shift during the day and two overnight.

Youngsters would attend a local special educational needs school, or, where appropriate, be supported to attend mainstream schools with travel arrangements provided by staff, or through council funded transport.

In its comment on the planning application, the council’s children’s services department said good quality children’s homes were a “must for our children”.

It said: “It is really important that children who we need to care for are able to live in their own community.

This means they can keep going to their local schools and see their friends and family.

“We all take this for granted however for our children in care they are often moved away losing what they know and the relationships they need.”