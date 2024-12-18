Children’s imaginations come to life in magical pop-up book at reopened Sheffield theatre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The colourful book was created by children in arts charity Stand & Be Counted Theatre’s youth theatre of sanctuary with designer Alex Bennett.

It tells the story of an enchanted jungle with magical animals, who come together to save their families and find a place they can all call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are five individual chapters, each of which is now exhibited for audiences visiting The Montgomery Theatre & Arts Centre on Surrey Street.

Alison, Alex Bennett and Nadia Emam of SBC

The historic theatre, which dates back to 1886, reopened in October after a major capital redevelopment to make it accessible and bring in other improvements.

“Children visiting The Monty can explore the book and go on a journey with it”, said Alison Abankwa, Youth and Communities Coordinator at the specialist children’s theatre.

“It will help them realise that this theatre is their space. The children in the youth theatre group loved working on the story and bringing it to life

through their artwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters seeing the finished book with Alex Bennett

“Our aims as a theatre are to give children creative opportunities to explore and express themselves.

“The book project has the same aims, so having it on display is the ideal way to welcome our audiences.”

SBC’s Youth Theatre of Sanctuary is a creative group where children and young people seeking sanctuary make live or digital adventures.

The process of creating the book took place over several months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex, who is a paper engineer and illustrator based in Yorkshire, helped children to piece together the story focusing on a main tiger character called Jake.

The youngsters added in imaginative details, from houses made of jackfruit to three-headed cobras, sea creature monsters and ghosts.

Artists and illustrators Naureen Hafeez and Nicola Storr also joined sessions with the young people. They took part alongside the regular facilitators in the room; Nahzi Nabipour, Muetesim Abdel, Alison Abankwa and Olivia Sheringham.

Alex then painstakingly combined hundreds of their artworks, using paper and digital methods, to create the intricate pop-up books on the biggest scale he’s ever worked on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I had an idea of where the story was going but then the children kept coming up with new developments - they kept me on my toes!

“There were some beautiful moments and special artworks created along the way.”

The project involved overcoming various technical challenges and making sure that elements of every young person’s artwork were included.

Alex said the project had also helped the group to explore creating their own ‘mythology’ and stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad