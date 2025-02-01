Chinese New Year festival in Yorkshire: Sheffield hosts huge Lunar New Year celebration to welcome Year of the Snake

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Feb 2025, 17:44 BST
Updated 1st Feb 2025, 18:26 BST
The sound of drums could be heard throughout Sheffield city centre with one thousand red lanterns illuminating the streets and the smell of dumplings and Chinese BBQ meat filling the air as thousands of people gathered to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Thousands gathered to welcome the Year of the Snake in a weekend-long festival complete with stalls, free activities, fun fair rides, and performances.

A dragon flew through the city centre

1. Lunar New Year

A dragon flew through the city centre Photo: Lee Furness

Fun on Fargate: Oil, Rosie, Eason, Chloe, Enzo and Chloe

2. Families come to celebrate

Fun on Fargate: Oil, Rosie, Eason, Chloe, Enzo and Chloe Photo: Sophie Mei Lan

Kenneth Balloon artist

3. Incredible displays

Kenneth Balloon artist Photo: Sophie Mei Lan

1,000 lanterns lined the streets

4. Zodiac lanterns

1,000 lanterns lined the streets Photo: Sophie Mei Lan

