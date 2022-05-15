Chloe Grewer, of Appleton Roebuck in Selby, was last seen on Friday (May 13) when she went to meet a friend.

North Yorkshire Police say Chloe then travelled to Manchester, and was last seen at 3.30am at the McDonald's restaurant in Oxford Road in Manchester city centre.

Chloe is described as having very long dark brown hair, blue eyes and is around 5 feet 6 inches with a slim build. She has a nose piercing and wears a gold ring on each hand and two gold necklaces.

Chloe Grewer has gone missing

She was last seen wearing a green long sleeved top, black leather look trousers, a black body warmer and white Nike Air Force trainers. It’s also thought she is carrying a black handbag with a gold chain.

A statement from police said: "Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Chloe’s whereabouts and are asking the public to report any sightings of her. Immediate sightings should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999. All other information can be reported via 101."