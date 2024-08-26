Police have released a new CCTV image of a woman who has now been missing from her home for two weeks.

Named only as Christine by South Yorkshire Police, the 66-year-old was last seen in Doncaster on Monday, August 12.

Christine, who is from the Wheatley area of Doncaster, had spent the afternoon getting coffee and lunch with her sister, before returning home at about 5.10pm.

She had last been seen at 5.57pm on Cantley Lane a fortnight ago today. However, a new CCTV image shows Christine at 6.03pm on August 12 walking down Ascot Avenue, near the junction with Sandown Gardens.

Police have also released a timeline of her last known movements on August 12, prior to her disappearance:

Around 5.05pm: Christine was dropped off at an address on Hawke Road in Wheatley

5:10pm: Confirmed CCTV sighting of Christine in Hawke Road

5:17pm: Confirmed CCTV sighting of Christine on Thorne Road at the junction with Doncaster Royal Infirmary

5:40pm: Confirmed CCTV sighting of Christine on Racecourse roundabout/Bawtry Road

5:57pm: Confirmed CCTV sighting of Christine passing Cantley Lane, near the junction with Ascot Avenue

6.03pm: Confirmed CCTV sighting of Christine on Ascot Avenue, near the junction with Sandown Gardens – walking in the direction of Everingham Road

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Since Christine was reported missing, officers have been working round the clock to find her, with numerous searches carried out in the vicinity where she was last seen.

“Officers have trawled through hours of CCTV footage, carried out house-to-house visits and spoken to numerous people in efforts to find her but sadly, there have been no further confirmed sightings since 6.03pm on August 12.”

A digivan displaying a missing poster for Christine has been stationed across various areas in Doncaster in the hope of jogging the memory of someone who may have seen her.

Detective Superintendent Eleanor Welsh said: "These vans will be displaying an image of Christine that has been circulated as part of our appeal as well as details of where she was last seen and relevant contact information.

"We have deployed numerous resources in our work to find Christine, including specialist search teams, off-road bike teams, mounted officers, drones, and specialist search dogs.

"We've also had support from a National Police Air Service helicopter utilising thermal imaging technology and I want to reassure people that our efforts to find her are continuing at pace.

"We are really grateful for all the help we have received so far, and I want to implore members of the public to please get in touch with us as even the smallest piece of information could prove vital in helping us find Christine.

"Christine has a husband, Glen, a daughter called Lisa, and two siblings in Gary and Gillian - all of whom have been left heartbroken by Christine's disappearance.

"It has now been two weeks since Christine went missing and I want to take this opportunity to urge the public to please get in touch with us if you have any information that could help us find her.

"I also want to speak to Christine directly - if you are reading this, Christine, please reach out to us or your loved ones and let them know you are safe and well.”

Christine is described as a white woman, around 5ft 5ins tall with long grey hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black vest top with a floral pattern and orange shorts.

Police are asking residents in the vicinty of Ascot Avenue, Everingham Road and the surrounding area to check CCTV and doorbell footage for any trace of Christine.