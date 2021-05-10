Christine started her career as a journalist in local papers, then worked for the BBC before joining Yorkshire Television in 1993 as a reporter on Calendar.

She later presented Calendar Sunday alongside John Shires and hosted monthly Crimestoppers half hour specials for YTV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine announced her departure this Summer in a tweet which said: "A bit of my own news - after 28 years, 20 of them presenting @itvcalendar - I’ll be leaving in summer. It’s been such a difficult decision.

Christine started her career as a journalist in local papers, then worked for the BBC before joining Yorkshire Television in 1993 as a reporter on Calendar.

"It’s been a privilege to do this job and and I’ll miss our viewers and my second family here so much xxx"

Tributes have poured in across social media from viewers and Christine's colleagues.

Duncan Wood, who presented with Christine, said: "We’ve had a blast! So many ups and downs over the last 18 yrs - we’ve got through the lot together!

"Now @christinetalbot is leaving @itvcalendar after nearly 3 decades and I’m losing one of my best friends.

"Devastated doesn’t come close, but brave face time!"

The Head of News at ITV News Calendar, Mark Hayman paid tribute to the part Christine has played during almost three decades at ITV.

He said: "Christine's contribution to television in the region has been immense.

"She has told the region's most notable stories with great authority, and her warmth and easy-going nature have established her as a favourite with viewers.