Christmas at Yorkshire's stately homes and Whitby's link to Dracula: The Yorkshire Post features highlights this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads in The Yorkshire Post features section this week.
Laura Reid
By Laura Reid
Published 24th Nov 2023, 05:50 GMT

This week, we've run a Deck the Halls special series, going behind the scenes to explore Christmas at some of the region's stately homes. We've featured Harewood House, Treasurer's House, Castle Howard, Burton Agnes Hall and Gardens and Chatsworth House.

We've also looked at how a new exhibition in Leeds is shining a light on the vital role of migration for the health service, telling the stories of migrant NHS workers in the region.

We spoke to Marks and Gran, who wrote some of the top television comedies of the 1980s and 90s, ahead of their stage adaptation of Cluedo next year.

Christmas at Chatsworth House, transformed into the Palace of Advent, with 24 rooms filled with Christmas decorations. Photo: Tony JohnsonChristmas at Chatsworth House, transformed into the Palace of Advent, with 24 rooms filled with Christmas decorations. Photo: Tony Johnson
And we shared Yorkshire Poldark actress Eleanor Tomlinson's thoughts on new Channel 4 thriller The Couple Next Door.

We heard from Cleckheaton gardener Peter Fawcett as his book shares memories of Kirklees Hall, Scandinavia Gardens and his first coleus.

And we spoke to Bram Stoker scholar Matthew Gibson about Whitby's link to Dracula and his own debut gothic novel.

