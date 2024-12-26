Christmas cheer in full flow as revellers celebrate in Leeds Wetherspoons
Festive knitwear and sparkles were in full swing as dozens of boozers flocked to the Stick or Twist in Leeds, for a liquid lunch.
The bargain booze chain opened more than 600 of its 797 pubs across the UK so punters could enjoy a liquid lunch during the opening hours of 11am-3pm.
Kenny Pilotille, 66, was meeting friends at the city centre bar, which he has done ever year almost 20 years, before heading back to his son's for Christmas dinner.
The group of 10 have an annual festive catch up at their favourite Wetherspoons, but Kenny is the only one who wears a Christmas jumper.
Over a pint of chocolate stout, he said: "We like to come into town for a few beers. We've been doing it for the best part of 15 or 20 years now.
"We had a gap because they closed it for a few years, so we went to another Wetherspoons but we're back here now.
"It's great to have a catch up and socialise. I love the atmosphere in here."
Graham Newton, 59, was having a couple of drinks before going home for Christmas Dinner.
Graham, who was spending Christmas on his own, said: "I like the atmosphere, it's better than sitting at home on your own, looking at the four walls.
"I like to come out and have a few beers before going home and having my dinner.
"I'll have an hour or two in town, then I'll go home and my daughter will bring me over a Christmas dinner around 4pm.
"Then she'll come over tomorrow and we all go out together for a few more beers."
It comes just days after Mad Friday, dubbed the booziest night of the year so far, when hoardes of revellers flocked to city centre bars.
Figures predict that 300 million pints could be poured in December, boosting the economy to the tune of a cool £3.3billion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.