Christmas gift guide: Be the star of your own shoot (and other failsafe offerings for the seriously stylish)

As Santa makes his list - checking it twice, of course - we have a Christmas list of our own to propose. Stephanie Smith selects perfect gifts for lovers of fashion and style.

The process of picking out a present for a picky person can be agonising. And when that picky person is a bit of a fashionista, well, it’s a mighty daunting prospect, so much so that gift vouchers might seem the only sensible option.

THE VELVET JACKET: A velvet jacket is a luxe wardrobe must and an instant outfit maker, whatever you wear it with. This gorgeous green double-breaasted velvet jacket is such a fabulous statement piece from Nomad Atelier by Yorkshire style legend Rita Britton. It costs �695 at the Nomad Atelier shop in Barnsley and at www.nomadarlier.co.uk.

But just a little insight and research are all that is needed to identify an ideal offering with a personal touch. Everyone loves to realise that their gift comes with love, care and thought - and if it doesn’t quite work, it can always be exchanged or regifted (keep the receipt for anything expensive and pop it in an envelope parcelled up with the present).

Failsafe Christmas presents for the stylish include:

- Simple bangles and bracelets (ones that look expensive, even if they are not).

- Make-up palettes for eyes or cheeks or lip sets (neutral shades) from brands such as Hourglass, Bobbi Brown, Charlotte Tilbury, Laura Mercier, MAC, Sisley, Lipstick Queen.

A MULBERRY BAG: The Mulberry Iris shoulder bag is a new contemporary classic with its luxurious soft structure and pull cords to either side, a ladylike silhouette and a choice of a braided top handle in different plaIted shades or a long shoulder strap. The medium is �1,250 and Mulberry has a new shop at Victoria Leeds.

- Diamond stud earrings

- A cashmere pashmina in a soft shade

- Scented candles (not overpowering and not too floral or sugary, please - we’re not 12).

THE GLAM SLIPPERS: Because we all love to shine as we pad about the house, the Ugg Scuffette II Cosmos slipper blends cosiness with glamour with a glitter finish and plush sheepskin lining. Equally impressive for taking to festive overnight sleepovers, and a lovely present, they cost �90 at Ugg stockists.

But here are some more statement choices - the ones on our own Christmas list. Note that natural, organic and sustainable fashion and beauty options are becoming increasingly luxurious and sought-after. However, when in doubt, classic style will always find a grateful smile on Christmas morning.

VINTAGE FASHION BIBLE: 1950s in Vogue - The Jessica Daves Years, 1952-1962, by Rebecca C. Tuite. Thames & Hudson, �65. A mighty softcover in a hard sleeve, this is a big and beautiful read for fashion history lovers. American Vogue's 1950s editor-in-chief Jessica Daves was one of fashion's most enigmatic figures. She catapulted the magazine into modernity documenting a changing America, featuring the likes of John and Jackie Kennedy alongside Dior, Chanel and Givenchy.

BEAUTIFUL BOOTS: Knee-high boots are going everywhere this winter, bringing practical elegance to pretty much every outfit you care to go out in. These gorgeous black suede and leather long buckle boots are �189 at Cordings on Parliament Street in Harrogate and at www.cordings.co.uk. They come in brown, too.

TEMPERLEY LONDON DRESS. We'd love a dress - actually, anything - by Temperley London, which has opened a pop-up shop at the Victoria Quarter in Leeds. Specialising in embellishment and impossibly elegant boho style, these are investment pieces, and seriously beautiful. Firebird fitted dress, �1,395, at Temperley London.

AVIATOR JACKET: Cool, cosy and classic, this faux shearling aviator jacket from Marks & Spencer is luxuriously soft and has handy zipped pockets (we love pockets). Wear with your jeans or throw on over your party dress, whatever, it's fabulous, and it costs �69.

BE A HAT-MAKER: Where did you get that hat? Answer: you made it yourself. The Jenny Roberts Millinery two-day beginners course costs �195 and is one of 15 offered by the fabulous Harrogate hatter. A brilliant idea for craftistas, stylistas and anyone with weddings and special events coming up in 2020. See www.jrmillinery.co.uk/millinery-school for details and to book.

A TWEED DAY DRESS: Part style queen, part Miss Marple, this lovely wool-blend camel check dress from Hobbs is a perfect winter go-to dress, to wear with boots, belts, fur shawls, slouchy cardis, prim cardis, matching jackets, red or black velvet jackets ... It's now �209.25 reduced from �279.