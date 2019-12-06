Christmas gift guide: Be the star of your own shoot (and other failsafe offerings for the seriously stylish)

As Santa makes his list - checking it twice, of course - we have a Christmas list of our own to propose. Stephanie Smith selects perfect gifts for lovers of fashion and style.
The process of picking out a present for a picky person can be agonising. And when that picky person is a bit of a fashionista, well, it’s a mighty daunting prospect, so much so that gift vouchers might seem the only sensible option.
But just a little insight and research are all that is needed to identify an ideal offering with a personal touch. Everyone loves to realise that their gift comes with love, care and thought - and if it doesn’t quite work, it can always be exchanged or regifted (keep the receipt for anything expensive and pop it in an envelope parcelled up with the present).
Failsafe Christmas presents for the stylish include:
- Simple bangles and bracelets (ones that look expensive, even if they are not).
- Make-up palettes for eyes or cheeks or lip sets (neutral shades) from brands such as Hourglass, Bobbi Brown, Charlotte Tilbury, Laura Mercier, MAC, Sisley, Lipstick Queen.
- Diamond stud earrings
- A cashmere pashmina in a soft shade
- Scented candles (not overpowering and not too floral or sugary, please - we’re not 12).
But here are some more statement choices - the ones on our own Christmas list. Note that natural, organic and sustainable fashion and beauty options are becoming increasingly luxurious and sought-after. However, when in doubt, classic style will always find a grateful smile on Christmas morning.