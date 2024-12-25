Church must ‘kneel in penitence’, Archbishop of York to say in Christmas sermon following abuse scandal

The Archbishop of York is expected to highlight the need for actions over words as he delivers a Christmas Day sermon at a challenging time during which the Church of England faces criticism over failures in its handling of various abuse scandals.

Stephen Cottrell will effectively become temporary leader of the Church in England next month in place of the outgoing Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, but has himself also faced calls to resign.

Earlier this week, Mr Cottrell acknowledged things "could have been handled differently" after revelations that a priest at the centre of a sexual abuse case was twice reappointed under him while he was serving as bishop of Chelmsford .

Victims of David Tudor have branded Mr Cottrell's response to the case "insulting and upsetting" and suggested that his resignation or him being forced out of his leading role in the Church was "inevitable".

The Archbishop of York rejected calls to resign earlier this month, saying he acted as soon as legally possible against a priest, David Tudor, who was repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct.

Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley questioned how Mr Cottrell could have any credibility, and Bishop of Gloucester Rachel Treweek declined to publicly back him.

With Mr Welby out of public view this Christmas and not delivering the December 25 sermon, focus has shifted to Mr Cottrell's words from York Minster .

He is expected to say the Church must "kneel in penitence and adoration" this Christmas and "be changed".

He will also say the needs of others, including victims of abuse and exploitation must be put first.

He will say: "Right now, this Christmas, God's Church itself needs to come to the manger and strip off her finery and kneel in penitence and adoration. And be changed.

"At the centre of the Christmas story is a vulnerable child; a vulnerable child that Herod's furious wrath will try and destroy, for like every tyrant he cannot abide a rival.

"The Church of England - the Church of England I love and serve - needs to look at this vulnerable child, at this emptying out of power to demonstrate the power of love, for in this vulnerable child we see God.

"If you're in love, show me.

"If you have love in your hearts, embody and demonstrate that love by what you do.

"This is what we learn at the manger. Put the needs of others first - those who are cold and hungry and homeless this Christmas.

"Those who are victims of abuse and exploitation. Those who, like the little holy family, have to flee oppression and seek refuge in a foreign land."

Referring to the musical My Fair Lady , he will point to the example of Eliza Doolittle who he says is "utterly exasperated by the empty promises" of someone.

Referencing a message for the world, Mr Cottrell is expected to raise the importance of deeds over words, adding: "Don't just talk about justice, don't just talk about service, don't just talk about love. Show me."

Bishop of Dover Rose Hudson-Wilkin is giving the sermon at Canterbury Cathedral in place of Mr Welby and will speak of the birth of Jesus as a triumph of "light and hope" over "fear and darkness".

The bishop, who visited Calais in recent days to meet asylum seekers and volunteers supporting them, is to say: "The story of Christmas is today's story - still costly, continuing to reflect vulnerability and the pain of rejection; the pain that comes with repeatedly knocking at the door of the inns of our lives and hearing the words, 'There is no room'.

"The story of Christmas is today's story, relevant to the thousands of people in pain due to being abused, dislocated, in refugee camps, fleeing violence, war, climate change, famine."

Meanwhile, Bishop of Oxford Steven Croft will reflect on a "difficult and eventful year here on planet Earth", as well as in the Church.

He will say: "We've seen a crisis of confidence in many of our institutions, including in our own Church.

"We need to pause and take stock at Christmas time. Underneath all of these crises and difficulties, we find a simple question. What does it mean to be human, to live well, to build a good society?"

Mr Welby announced last month that he would resign, after initially declining to do so, in the wake of the Makin Review, which concluded that barrister John Smyth - the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church - might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported him to police in 2013.