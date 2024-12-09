City Road, Sheffield: Dramatic pictures show fire crews battling huge blaze at Yorkshire social club
These dramatic images, shared by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, show crews working through the night to bring the blaze under control.
By this morning (Dec 9), just one fire engine remains at the scene in City Road, Sheffield.
The road was closed overnight and is set to be re-opened later today.
Crews were first called out shortly before 7pm on Sunday (Dec 8) following reports of a fire at the Manor Social Club in City Road.
Three fire engines and a turntable ladder were sent to the scene, but another two crews later joined the effort in a bid to control the blaze.
Residents who live nearby were advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the large amount of smoke coming from the fire.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently assisting South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service with an incident at Manor Social Club in City Road, Sheffield.
“Road closures are in place around the scene and City Road is likely to remain shut for some time. There is a possibility the closures could extend into Monday morning.
“Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes if possible.”