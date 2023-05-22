The mother of Claudia Lawrence said she has been kept in the dark about the police investigation surrounding her daughter’s disappearance 14 years ago and is calling for “changes at the top.”

She said she wants a face-to-face meeting with the North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner and Chief Constable to air her concerns, and is calling for “changes at the top.”

York chef Claudia went missing in 2009 aged 35. When police began searching an area at Sand Hutton gravel pits in York in 2021, Joan Lawrence said she was not informed.

She said: “The police do absolutely nothing. I only found out about a search they were doing involving sixty or seventy police officers after it was reported in the media.”

Joan, 79, said one of the few times she did hear from the police was via phone early on in the investigation saying they had found a body in the river.

She said: “They (the police) called me when I was in the middle of town. People forget the emotional turmoil in all this. At the end of the day I am a mother.”

Despite Joan’s shyness and her reluctance to be interviewed by the press, Joan said she has forced herself to do media interviews because she still holds hope that someone somewhere will have the answers.

“I don’t want to be doing these interviews but if I don’t Claudia will be completely forgotten by the police,” she said.

“It’s been 14 years and they don’t seem to follow up on any new information. People contact me now instead of the police because they don’t trust them.”

Joan says she was never asked anything about Claudia's life or personality during her first meeting with the police. She says her information could have provided a clearer picture of Claudia's life and friends.

She said: “I spoke to Claudia the day before she went missing. I knew what was happening in her life, but they didn’t even bother to ask me those details."

“I want to speak to the Police and Crime Commissioner because there needs to be changes at the top.

“I am so grateful for everyone who has contacted me with new information about Claudia and I just hope the police start following it up.”

Joan, who is turning 80 this summer, has recently filmed with Dan Walker for Channel 5’s Vanished: The Hunt For Britain's Missing People.

She said on the programme: "I've got a big birthday this year coming up and I'd really love some answers."

Joan said she is now involved with the charity Missing People who she would like to see do more work in the regions.

“They came up to York recently. They’re starting to do a lot of preventative work to stop people from going missing in the first place because there are all sorts of reasons why people go missing.”

As well as collating information from sources around her daughter’s disappearance, Joan continues to pray and visits Steam Moorland garden centre which is growing pink fuchsias in Claudia’s name while raising money for Martin House Children's Hospice.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: “It is disappointing to North Yorkshire Police that Mrs Lawrence feels such dissatisfaction.

“In 2017, the investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of Claudia Lawrence was scaled back to a reactive status.

“This decision was taken at the conclusion of a comprehensive review and reinvestigation of the case, which commenced in 2013 and lasted four years.

“That review, which followed separate independently led inspections of the case, involved support from national experts in varying fields and the National Crime Agency.

“Even with the investigation in a reactive status, the inquiry continues to benefit from information shared by the public.

“It is our hope that Mrs Lawrence, and the wider communities of York and North Yorkshire, recognise that the Senior Investigating Officer and the Major Investigation Team take seriously all such information.

“A clear demonstration of this was the scale and volume of investigative activity that took place in August and September 2021. The operation involved officers from several forces, search specialists, and nationally renowned experts in forensic recovery techniques, who were deployed to advance the investigation.

“This renewed activity stemmed from the receipt of fresh intelligence and North Yorkshire Police can confirm that Mrs Lawrence was informed, in person, about the searches. This was in advance of the media, or indeed the wider communities of York and North Yorkshire, becoming aware of the activity.

“Several attempts at engagement have taken place since the conclusion of the enhanced investigative activity in November 2021, some as recently as March 2023, to ensure that Claudia’s family have access to any continued support which may be required.

“North Yorkshire Police has consistently strived to maintain a professional and respectful relationship with Claudia’s family and this approach will continue.

“We will also continue to assess all information which reaches the inquiry for its potential development.

“From time to time, information which we receive from the public is established to have been previously investigated.

“This was the case with regards to recent speculation linking convicted Wiltshire murderer Christopher Halliwell to Claudia Lawrence. The ‘new’ witness referenced within that speculation had, some years ago, been interviewed at length by officers from the Major Investigation Team.

“Nevertheless, North Yorkshire Police continues to urge the public to pass on any information that could help the investigation. This is to ensure a full assessment can be undertaken and developed where opportunity exists to do so.

“With this in mind, we very much hope to remain engaged with Claudia’s family to keep them informed about the investigation and to provide them with any support they may require going forward.”

Making a report

You can make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option 1, and pass details to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court.

Please quote “Claudia Lawrence” when providing details.

