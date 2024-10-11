A car which had been abandoned on a beach close to the Yorkshire coast has been removed by the local council.

The Renault Scenic was left on Cleethorpes Beach and became stuck, leading to North East Lincolnshire Council having to mount a salvage operation in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Starting at around 4.30am, the council’s environmental services team had to bring in specialist contractors company to recover the strikcen vehicle, which was then taken away by a salvage company.

The council’s head of street scene and environment, Chris Dunn, said: ”We planned the operation to ensure there was a low tide at a time of the day when there were no visitors on the beach or in the resort, which was vital for safety reasons.

“All the necessary health and safety measures were followed, and we are pleased to have ensured the vehicle is now gone ahead of the weekend.”

The council’s portfolio holder for culture, heritage and the visitor economy Coun Hayden Dawkins added: “Our hope earlier this week was that the vehicle owner would take responsibility for this and arrange for their vehicle to be removed, that is what we all wanted.

The abandoned car which had to be removed from Cleethorpes beach | North East Lincolnshire Council

“The council is disappointed with the lack of action by the vehicle owner to remove the vehicle abandoned on the beach.

“Following the unauthorised access of vehicles onto the beach via the slipway the council has improved security, replacing locks and keys. The council would like to apologise to slipway users who were unable to launch their craft during this upgrade.”