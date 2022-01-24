Climber dies after falling 100 metres from a rock face in the Lake District

Rescuers said the incident happened while the man was moving across the top of a climbing area on a crag.

Langdale and Ambleside Mountain Rescue Team (LAMRT) was called out to the incident at West Raven Crag, Great Langdale, at 11.15am on Friday.

The team said 14 volunteers took part in the 4.5 hour rescue bid, but tragically he was declared dead at the scene after he ‘sustained serious head injuries'.

West Raven Crag is in Great Langdale

West Raven Crag, Great Langdale, is a fell that peaks at 461 metres offering a short but steep walk to the summit.