Climber dies after falling 100 metres from a rock face in the Lake District

A climber has died after falling more than 320 feet (100 metres) from a rock face in the Lake District.

By Grace Hammond
Monday, 24th January 2022, 12:52 pm

Rescuers said the incident happened while the man was moving across the top of a climbing area on a crag.

Langdale and Ambleside Mountain Rescue Team (LAMRT) was called out to the incident at West Raven Crag, Great Langdale, at 11.15am on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The team said 14 volunteers took part in the 4.5 hour rescue bid, but tragically he was declared dead at the scene after he ‘sustained serious head injuries'.

West Raven Crag is in Great Langdale

West Raven Crag, Great Langdale, is a fell that peaks at 461 metres offering a short but steep walk to the summit.

The spokesperson said: "They had been climbing. They were moving across the top of the crag and he’s taken some kind of fall across some really rough ground."

ClimberLake District