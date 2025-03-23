Climbing Works International Festival 2025: Best pictures as some of world's top climbers head to Yorkshire

The Climbing Works held its annual International Festival with some of the world's top climbers taking on the world's best bouldering problems at this years' event.
Climbers from Japan, UK and Europe took part in this weekend's competiton at the site based at Centenary Works, Little London Road, Sheffield.
The event kicked off on Saturday with the qualifiers, which saw 30 problems presented on the walls across the site, where the top 20 male and females qualified for the semi finals, while a team event was also held.
The semi-finals and finals were held on Sunday.
The event was also a chance for those less initiated with the sport to try out climbing on the walls, plus food stalls and the chance to win equipment in a huge charity raffle.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.