And two Yorkshire-born sailors are stepping up to the challenge as they prepare for duties as first mates in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

The 40,000 nautical mile race, launched in Portsmouth in August, is one of the most prestigious in the sport.

Teams of amateur sailors are put through rigorous training and then teamed with professional skippers and first mates to aid them on their yachts.

Clipper Race First Mates Millie Apperley and Otto Kulow. Credit: imagecomms 2025

No previous experience is needed to join as an amateur in a Clipper team, but the selection process is highly competitive.

Millie Apperley, from Marsden near Huddersfield, and Harrogate-born Otto Kulow have both been recruited to join two respective teams as first mates.

Ms Apperley said: “This role is a huge responsibility but a challenge I am ready for. It will be an amazing thing to develop as a crew on board and to able to say that ‘we did it’ as team.”

She has sailed since childhood, and has competed in Tall Ships races gaining more than 14,000 miles at sea.

The first mate role has traditionally led on to many becoming race skippers in the Clipper.

Ms Apperley said: “I hope this role will develop my leadership skills and build on my confidence with offshore racing to then go on to be a skipper on yachts sailing in similar conditions offshore.”

Sailing instructor Mr Kulow, who now lives in Germany, said: “I hope to achieve the best possible performance I can imagine for myself, as well as my crew, and personally to be challenged to my limits and land on top.

“I want to display my character and skill by being part of something triumphant.”

Mr Kulow has sailed since the age of nine, and started on dinghies in Strangford Lough, Northern Ireland, before moving onto racing and then increasing in boat size to yachts

All first mates go through a rigorous selection process led by the Clipper Race management team.

The team’s race director, deputy race director and race manager have all competed as race skippers on previous editions and therefore understand the unique requirements of this role.

Max Rivers, deputy race director, said: “Our talented first Mates all hold the RYA Yachtmaster Offshore qualification and have plenty of experience to go with it.

"From skippering yachts, carrying out deliveries and teaching RYA accredited courses, they have sailed all over the world and come from diverse maritime backgrounds.

"We look forward to incorporating their skills and knowledge into the Clipper Race challenge ahead.