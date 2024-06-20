Clock ticking for controversial restaurant plans on iconic Castle Hill

The clock is ticking for the controversial development at Castle Hill.

The developer – The Thandi Partnership – has just 10 months to obtain a necessary consent and get construction work underway, before planning permission runs out.

In October 2020, plans for a restaurant with bedrooms, interpretation facilities for visitors, and a car park to be built on the ancient site, were narrowly approved by the council. Planning permission for the scheme was granted almost 18 months later, complete with a list of 30 conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals condemned the plans, with Almondbury ward councillor at the time, Coun Bernard McGuin, saying the council “sold the soul of Huddersfield for not much in return”.

A view of Castle Hill in Huddersfield, showing the site of the former Castle Hill Hotel. A new cafe and interpretation centre is planned for the area. (Image: Andy Catchpool)

Before any work can begin, Scheduled Monument Consent – from Historic England – has to be obtained due to the site’s status and archaeological significance. However, on Monday (Jun 17) Historic England confirmed it is yet to receive an application from the developer for this permission.

The Thandi Partnership will have to act quickly if the project is to be realised as planning permission will expire in February next year if there have been no spades in the ground. The planning saga surrounding Castle Hill has rumbled on for decades with a stream of applications being turned down or falling through.