Coastguard called after ‘penguin’ spotted on Yorkshire beach

A coastguard team leapt in to action after reports from concerned members of the public that a 'penguin' had turned up on a beach in Yorkshire.

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team, in east Yorkshire, received the call on Friday, April 11.

Members of the public were concerned that the aquatic flightless birds, which are only found in the southern hemisphere and Galapagos Islands, had made the trip to the town's South Beach.

However, the coastguard quickly realised that a penguin hadn't made the long trip across the world to check out the town's beach chalets.

Instead, they found a native Guillemot, a black-and-white seabird which comes to land to nest.

The bird was subsequently taken to a local wildlife centre following concerns.

A spokesperson for Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team said: "Whilst the Guillemot can be mistaken for penguins when stood on the beach, their long beaks and colours are quite distinctive.