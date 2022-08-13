Coastguard scrambled to search for missing five-year-old boy in Sandsend during Whitby Regatta

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Witnesses said the alarm was raised after a sea fret blew in this morning and obscured visibility at Sandsend.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Whitby and Staithes Coastguard rescue teams worked with North Yorkshire Police to search for a child reported missing at Sandsend. The child was located safe and well by police officers and returned to parents."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area is busy for this weekend's Whitby Regatta and one of the showpiece events, the revived Sandsend to Whitby sea swim, is due to start at 1.30pm.

The boy went missing in a sea fret