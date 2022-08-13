Coastguard scrambled to search for missing five-year-old boy in Sandsend during Whitby Regatta

The Coastguard and North Yorkshire Police were called to search Sandsend Beach for a five-year-old boy who has gone missing.

By Grace Newton
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 12:55 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th August 2022, 12:57 pm

Witnesses said the alarm was raised after a sea fret blew in this morning and obscured visibility at Sandsend.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Whitby and Staithes Coastguard rescue teams worked with North Yorkshire Police to search for a child reported missing at Sandsend. The child was located safe and well by police officers and returned to parents."

The area is busy for this weekend's Whitby Regatta and one of the showpiece events, the revived Sandsend to Whitby sea swim, is due to start at 1.30pm.

Most Popular

The boy went missing in a sea fret
Visibility on the beach was reduced during the fret
North Yorkshire Police