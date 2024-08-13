Cold water swimmer, 44, took own life after diagnosis of rare hormone disorder

Stephanie Ives-Stevens, 44, was found dead on November 8 last year at a fishing pond near Tadcaster.

Mrs Ives-Stevens, who lived in Cawood and worked for ITV as a compliance officer, had lived with mental health problems for several years and a note was found in her car expressing her intention to die by suicide.

At an inquest in Northallerton on Tuesday, coroner Jonathan Leach heard that Mrs Ives-Stevens had been diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a rare and severe form of premenstrual syndrome.

She was having oestrogen-suppressing injections to treat her PMDD, and was waiting for an appointment at a specialist London clinic at the time of her death, the inquest heard.

But the injections had been causing her mood to worsen in the months leading to her death, her husband Andrew said.

Describing his wife, Mr Ives-Stevens said: “Steph was a wonderful wife and mother, she was kind, caring and humble.

“She enjoyed cold water swimming, paddleboarding and camping.

“Over 400 people turned up to the crematorium for her funeral which is testament to the fact she was loved by so many.

“She was diagnosed with PMDD and advised to have a course of injections. In hindsight this sent her on a downward spiral. By the time she’d had her fourth, she’d lost all hope she’d ever feel normal again.”

Mrs Ives-Stevens had made two previous attempts of suicide, and had expressed suicide ideation to her doctor, the inquest heard.

She was under the care of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust for mental health support, and had previously been hospitalised following a suicide attempt.

She had visited her GP of 20 years, Dr Osman at Sherburn in Elmet, two days before she died presenting with low mood and insomnia.

Describing Mrs Ives-Stevens’ engagement with both mental health services and gynaecology services, Dr Osman said: “She was desperate to find someone to help her, she was looking in every direction she could.”

When asked why Mrs Ives-Stevens’ injection course had continued despite her worsening state of mind, Dr Osman explained that it can take several months of the hormone suppressing therapy for it to have a positive impact.

She said finding out about Mrs Ives-Stevens death had been “unexpected and a shock.”

Since her death, Mr Ives-Stevens, along with family and friends, has raised nearly £12,000 to raise awareness of PMDD.

The mental health charity Mind said PMDD “can make it difficult to work, socialise and have healthy relationships. In some cases, it can also lead to suicidal thoughts.”