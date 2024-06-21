The group found fame in 1979 when they competed in the Eurovision Song Contest with their composition, Mary Ann. It finished in seventh place and failed to make the Top 20 in the UK.

Looking for a new image and sound, Gibb and bandmate Alan Barton discovered they could adapt the anthems sweeping the dancefloors of package holiday resorts in Spain for the audience back home. They enjoyed initial success with Superman, but it was 1984’s Agadoo that was their biggest success and a staple of weddings, parties and discos for many years. A million seller worldwide, it was performed by Gibb and Barton, who died in 1995, and memorably parodied on the 1980s satire show, Spitting Image.

In the 1990s Black Lace raised more than £25,000 for Marie Curie Cancer Care by playing Agadoo 20 times in 24 hours around the UK.

The group’s other hits included Do The Conga, Hokey Cokey, I Am The Music Man and Wig-Wam Bam.

The band underwent several line-up changes over the years, and Gibb, who was born Colin Routh in Leeds, occasionally took breaks from performing with them, but always returned to his pineapple-print shirt.