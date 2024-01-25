Community in 'race against time' to raise £350,000 to buy and revamp the old Leeds Crossgates Library
In Leeds, a community group is attempting to fundraise enough money to buy the old Crossgates Library, which is due to be auctioned by Leeds City Council in February.
The Crossgates Community Coalition said they expected the 1939-built building to be revamped into a new “state-of-the-art library and community hub”, but discovered at the end of 2023 this would not be the outcome and the building would be sold something the campaign organiser, Helen Lucy, called a “bitter blow”.
She told The Yorkshire Post that “the race is on” to save the building and now the group has launched a fundraising page to appeal for enough money to buy the building and land.
“It has been a bitter blow for the community, and all who have worked so hard on our campaign, but it’s not yet the end of the story. Today we are launching an urgent crowdfunding page to appeal for enough money to buy the building and land, in order to keep it as a community asset.
“The race is on to buy this historic building in order to provide local communities with a safe, affordable place to come together. Crossgates and East Leeds is in desperate need of a community centre.”
Helen explained that since the announcement the Crossgates Community Coalition has been working to implement the vision to create a new hub for a variety of community-led groups, activities and services.
Helen explained: “A community centre means so many things to so many people. It is to be a place that can house all manner of clubs, from boxing to knitting, from reading groups to youth clubs.
"To have a community centre in our midst would enhance our area hugely, and make it a better place for everyone to live, now and for generations to come.”
However, with the building going to auction the group needs to raise at least £350,000 to buy the building and do “a basic main hall renovation including new heating, lighting and windows”.
The Yorkshire Post has contacted Leeds City Council for a response.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.