Community organisations in Pocklington and Market Weighton invited to apply for Active Towns Community Grants

Groups and individuals in Pocklington and Market Weighton can apply for an Active Towns Community Grant.

The Active Towns project is aimed at encouraging and supporting communities and residents to be more physically, mentally and socially active.

Launched as part of the project, the Active Towns Community Grant enables voluntary community groups, charities and individuals to develop strong governance and restart following on from lockdown. The grants are to help set up or restart new activities to support physical, mental and social wellbeing.

For unconstituted community groups and residents, up to a maximum of £200 can be applied for. If a group subsequently becomes constituted, the group can then apply for an additional £1,800.

For constituted community groups and registered charities, up to a maximum of £2,000 can be applied for.

The grant could be used by an existing community group to get up and running again once Covid 19 restrictions allow or could be used to develop new activities which adults and young people have never engaged in before.

Councillor David Elvidge, portfolio holder for community involvement and the voluntary sector, said : “I would encourage local voluntary groups and organisations in the four Active Towns to research and apply for these Active Towns Community Grants, and we look forward to receiving a wide range of applications.”

Round 3 of the funding closes on Friday, December 17. All successful grant allocations will need to be spent by 31 March, 2022.