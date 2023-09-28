All Sections
The country’s only community-owned petrol station in a remote area of the Yorkshire Dales could expand with new electric vehicle charging points after a successful first year.
By Grace Newton
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST
Dale Head Garage in Hawes is marking the anniversary of Dales Head Community Ltd buying the forecourt for £360,000 after its previous owners decided to sell the site.

Over 270 people, most living locally, purchased shares in the not-for-profit venture in return for 4p off each litre of fuel they bought and a four per cent interest rate on the amount they invested. They have now received their first annual dividend payments.

Under the new arrangement, the Upper Dales Community Partnership have continued to run the petrol station, with profits given to local organisations including the post office, library and Little White Bus. The charity had previously leased the site from the old owners, and is now able to expand its services by launching the Little White Car and home help for isolated residents.

Dale Head Garage in HawesDale Head Garage in Hawes
The Dales Head Community Ltd committee is now considering improvements and future developments for the garage. On the agenda are reconfiguring access to the forecourt, updating the payment system, and acquiring additional land for an electric vehicle charging station.

