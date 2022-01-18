Commuted Sums award leads to major improvements at King George V Playing Fields in South Cave

South Cave Parish Council members and South Cave CE Primary School children are pictured near the new equipment.

In addition to the funding from Commuted Sums, South Cave Parish Council contributed £2,384 towards the £22,598.40 project.

The equipment installed in King George V Playing Fields includes an adventure trail and tower unit, as well as safety surfacing and a picnic bench.

Linda Turner, chair of South Cave Parish Council, said: “We are extremely grateful for the funding awarded by East Riding of Yorkshire Council for the installation of additional play equipment to enhance King George V Playing Field.

“The playing field is currently home to a well received Urban Gym and Pirate Ship; the installation of the play equipment will enhance the equipment already in place, promoting outdoor play and exercise.

“We would like to thank ERYC for this award.”