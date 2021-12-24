Concern over new homes plan for 'overdeveloped' East Yorkshire market town

Pocklington's Market Place Credit: Google Maps

JG Hatcliffe Property & Planning and Mulgrave Developments Ltd have applied for planning permission for 42 homes off Squires Close in Pocklington.

Earlier this month, East Riding Council lost a challenge against Housing Secretary Michael Gove and Gladman Developments over the granting of permission to build 380 homes off The Balk in Pocklington and another 150 homes on paddock land at Swanland. The plans were approved on appeal, despite councillors earlier refusing them.

East Riding Council then went to the High Court to challenge the way in which the decision was made. However, in a ruling on December 2, Mr Justice Dove rejected the council’s claims and backed planning inspector Claire Searson’s decision.

Speaking earlier this month, Wolds Weighton councillor Mike Stathers said he was concerned the decision would “open the floodgates to speculative development across the East Riding”.

Many residents believe Pocklington has been overdeveloped in recent years, putting pressure on local roads and services.

The latest site is not earmarked for housing in the local planning blueprint, the Local Plan. If it goes ahead, agricultural land up to Pocklington Beck would be developed with 32 “market dwellings” and 10 affordable homes.

Agents for the developers said the affordable housing “would make a small but important contribution to the acute need for homes of this type”, and claimed extending the development into the countryside would cause only “minor” harm. They refer to Ms Searson’s conclusion that the extra 380 homes on The Balk would not “place an unacceptable burden on services and facilities”.

Deputy mayor Stephen McCann said the plans were due to be discussed in the New Year. Speaking in a personal capacity, he said the town had already taken its “full capacity of development”.

He has concerns for the safety of residents due to the proximity of an ethylene pipeline, adding: “We have taken more of our allocation of development in the East Riding and the council have failed to provide any additional infrastructure. We don’t believe the town can sustain further development at this time.”

The Health and Safety Executive has advised against granting permission on safety grounds.

Local estate agent, Simon Mackin, of Sweetmove, said he had had his busiest year yet and the town was proving popular for its quality of life, good schools and position on the edge of the Wolds.

He said: “I think locals who have been here a long time think there’s been too much, too fast, but it could be the saviour of the High Street – we have excellent footfall and this helps sustain it. We get a lot of people here, downsizing or downvaluing. Pocklington is a particularly nice market town to live in.”

An East Riding Council spokesperson said: “The site is not allocated for housing and is outside the town development limits. The proposal is contrary to policy and is a departure from the East Riding Local Plan.”