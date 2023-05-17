All Sections
Concerns over holiday chalet plan for 'prominent' corner on road to Bridlington

Plans to site six holiday chalets on a "prominent" corner on one of the main routes into Bridlington could be heading for refusal because of the loss of trees and hedgerows.

Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood
Published 17th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Council officials are recommending councillors reject proposals for the scheme earmarked for Toft Lane Woods, on the corner of the A614 and A165, outside the village of Carnaby.

To the south of the site there’s Little Eden Holiday Park, while across the road there are cabins at Manor Court Hotel.

One objector said the area is being “suffocated” by caravan parks.

The site at Toft Lane Woods, Bridlington Bay Road, CarnabyThe site at Toft Lane Woods, Bridlington Bay Road, Carnaby
A report to councillors, who are due to meet next Monday, said the trees aren’t protected but the woodland “does appear as a verdant feature on the entrance to the village”.

The report says there are more trees than the seven outlined in a survey accompanying the application, which states that just one will be lost. It adds: “Whilst the supporting documentation submitted claims that a minimum number of trees will be removed, the full extent of tree removal is considered to be greater”.

As well as the loss of “well established” trees, planners are also concerned about hedgerows which would need to be removed to create an access from Bridlington Bay Road.

