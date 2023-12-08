Construction of nine-apartment ‘penthouse’ property in Filey’s town centre rejected

The construction of a nine-apartment ‘penthouse’ property in Filey’s town centre has been rejected by the council.

The demolition of existing buildings and the erection of nine apartments at 24 Brooklands, Filey has been refused over concerns about style, amenity, parking, and ecological impacts.

Applicant Jeremy Nuttall proposed the construction of four apartments at both ground and first floor levels, and one three-bedroom “penthouse” on the second floor.

North Yorkshire Council said that the proposal would have an “unacceptable impact” as a result of overbearing, overlooking, loss of privacy, and overshadowing of neighbouring properties.

Building proposed for demolition - Brooklands, Filey

If approved, the building would have had a footprint of 612 sqm, the scale and massing of which was “not considered in keeping with the domestic scale of other buildings within the area”.

According to the council, Brooklands was developed towards the end of the 19th century and the site proposed for demolition was built between 1948 and 1953.

Dozens of members of the public objected to the proposal with a 32-signature petition also submitted to the council in opposition to the scheme, whilst one resident wrote in support of the plan.

Filey Town Council’s planning committee had originally supported the proposal but in light of “local opposition” the committee withdrew its support and objected to the plan as it was “not in keeping with neighbouring properties”.

During the course of the application, the proposals were amended from 10 apartments to nine, with some changes to the design of the building.

In refusing the scheme, the planning authority questioned whether the number of apartments had been reduced to “deliberately avoid providing on-site affordable housing or an off-site contribution towards affordable housing”.

The council said that in principle, the demolition of the existing building could be supported as it had “little historic or architectural merit”.

However, officers said that the scale, design, and materials bore “no resemblance” to the locality’s “strong traditional Victorian and Edwardian seaside character” and added that it would not contribute to the conservation area.