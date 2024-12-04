Consultation over plans for a small-scale frack at a wellsite in East Yorkshire has been extended after residents raised concerns.

The Environment Agency began a consultation last month over proposals by Rathlin Energy (UK) for a "reservoir stimulation" at their West Newton A wellsite near Burton Constable Hall.

The oil and gas explorer is seeking permission from the Environment Agency to carry out a "proppant squeeze", a small-scale form of fracking, that is permitted under current legislation.

The technique involves injecting a "hydrocarbon-based carrier fluid" and a "proppant" (sand) at high pressure “for less than one hour” in the WNA-2 borehole, which was drilled in April 2019. The aim is to improve the flow of oil or gas through the reservoir rock and into the well.

The wellsite is close to Marton and West Newton in Holderness

Between 50 per cent to 70 per cent of the chemicals used will be left in the ground

Campaign group West Newton Said No say although the amount of liquid used is low in volume, the pressure proposed – up to 9,000psi (pounds per square inch) - is over the 6,000 to 8,500psi, proposed for high volume fracking at the KM8 well at Kirby Misperton in North Yorkshire. The frack never happened and the well is now a pilot for geothermal energy.

The EA’s consultation was originally due to end on January 3.

Campaigners said the timing over Christmas could mean less people taking part.

They said: "Locals are understandably angry and extremely anxious about these plans after living in fear for the last 15 years.

"The Equality Act 2010 stipulates that public bodies have to take steps to communicate with people that is accessible, particularly for those with disabilities.

"This includes arranging face to face meetings instead of asking people to fill in a form online. These are incredibly complicated and technical documents which are difficult for a lay person to understand."

An EA spokesperson said: "In response to representations from residents as part of the consultation, we have this week extended the consultation by three weeks to January 24, meaning it is now open for more than two months.

"This is to ensure all interested parties have the opportunity to provide their views.”

Those without internet access can call the EA on 03708 506 506 to arrange to see the documents.

Rathlin said the proposals involved squeezing a small amount (60 to 70m3) of hydrocarbon-based fluid into the formation to bypass any reservoir damage created by drilling or other fluids.

The firm said a similar operation was carried out successfully at Wressle in Lincolnshire.

A statement added: “The operation proposed at West Newton is a smaller scale and will take less than one hour to complete.