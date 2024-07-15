Controversial petrol station expansion plan in Yorkshire village approved

A controversial move to expand a petrol station’s store in a village before seeking planning consent has been approved after councillors concluded there were no material planning reasons to refuse the scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council’s Richmond constituency planning committee passed Penny Petroleum’s retrospective planning application for a change of use at the former Coates garage in Scorton as elected members underlined they were unhappy the firm had gone ahead with the development without having intitally sought permission.

Councillor Kevin Foster said he had been dismayed by the applicant flouting the rules while others who followed planning protocol could find themselves at a disadvantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “If the shop is changed again I want the council’s enforcement officers to take action.”

Then former Coates garage in Scorton before Penny Petroleum's changes

The meeting at Mercury House in Richmond was attended by residents and traders in the village who raised concerns the Londis convenience shop launching at the petrol station would undermine the viability of the village shop and post office just 400m away and across the village green.