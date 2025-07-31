Coronation Street actor Natalie Anderson, who plays Danielle Silverton in the ITV drama, is backing a powerful appeal to raise money to fund a move to a new, bigger and better home for women’s employment charity Smart Works Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie is an ambassador for Smart Works Leeds, which is based at Mabgate Mills on the outskirts of the city centre, and now plans to move to larger premises within the mill complex, to fulfil its aim to support more Yorkshire women back into work via its clothing and coaching service.

Today, on Yorkshire Day, it has launched a campaign to help fund the move, asking for a donation of just £5. “The idea is simple,” it says. “If one per cent of Yorkshire’s adults donated £5 on Friday (today), we could fund the move in just a day.” The link to make a donation is here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie has attended recent fundraising events at the proposed new centre. “I'm very proud to be an ambassador of Smart Works and to see all the incredible things the team have achieved since arriving in Leeds in 2019,” she said.

Coronation Street star and Smart Works ambassador Natalie Anderson at the proposed new centre in Leeds. “I know myself If I don't feel right I don't give my best performance and the Smart Works service helps women unlock their true potential," she says.

"Smart Works is such a vital resource for women who need a helping hand or encouragement in getting back into the workplace or starting out, as not only does it offer one-to-one coaching as part of its service, but also the opportunity to work with the styling team who can help women feel confident and in the right clothes, when they go into an interview situation.

“I know myself If I don't feel right I don't give my best performance and the Smart Works service helps women unlock their true potential.

“I strongly believe that when women feel empowered it changes not only their lives but has an impact on society as a whole.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smart Works Leeds supports women like Rebecca (not her real name), who has writted a letter to tell the story of her life-changing experience at the charity.

Smart Works client Eliza says: “I owe so much to Smart Works, they uplifted me during a really challenging time in my life."

She wrote: “Dear Friend, There was a time not that long ago that, if you told me I would be writing this letter, I wouldn’t have believed you. Six months ago, I really didn’t have much confidence. I hadn’t worked for several decades due to being in a domestic violent relationship.

“I wanted to look for work. I had secured an interview in a coffee shop and my daughter also had an upcoming interview. Neither of us had any idea what to wear, or what to expect in an interview situation.

“When you have been in our situation, the person responsible has taken away your freedom and you just don’t know who you are anymore. I had really just forgotten about myself. That’s when we both found Smart Works.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eliza had been out of work for over a year when Smart Works Leeds met her. She had lost her sense of direction and lost confidence with each job rejection.

L-R, trustees Ruth Cherry, Ally Dowsing-Reynolds, chair Tracy Fletcher, staff members Hannah Boyle, Ellie Henson, ambassador Natalie Anderson, staff members Amy Harrison and Lottie Roberts.

A coach from Smart Works Leeds reviewed Eliza’s CV, helping her to identify transferable skills and address career gaps. She now has a job as a teaching assistant. “I owe so much to Smart Works, they uplifted me during a really challenging time in my life,” she said.

Rebecca and her daughter both now have jobs they love and Rebecca is working towards becoming a support worker and has started a women’s group. She said: “Smart Works gave us more than clothes. They gave us hope for a better future. We’re still in the refuge for now, but for the first time in a long time, we’re dreaming of having a place to call our own.”

Smart Works Leeds estimates that there are thousands of women like Eliza and Rebecca across Yorkshire who could also benefit from its support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, as it prepares to enter a pivotal stage in its growth, Smart Works Leeds says it is itself looking for help and support. The charity, based in Mabgate Mills close to Leeds city centre, is hoping to move into a unit double the size of its current space. This new centre could accommodate up to 100 women a week, with four dressing and coaching rooms.

At peak times the current centre is fully booked, it says. A new, larger centre would future-proof the Smart Works Leeds service, ensuring that it can meet local needs as its referral numbers continue to increase.

The new centre would improve the accessibility of the service, with a designated quiet space. The team could host more volunteers, interns and students to support the service.

Smart Works Leeds plans to hold employability workshops in the new centre, where the team can offer group coaching to up to 12 women at a time. The charity also wants to launch a virtual dressing studio, so that centre staff can post clothing parcels out to women across Yorkshire who cannot access the service in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also hopes to overhaul its wardrobe which is currently bursting at the seams. A new, larger centre, it says, would help it achieve these goals and more.

Smart Works Leeds is asking for donations to fund the building of its new home with a special appeal to raise £250,000.

Make a contribution to the Yorkshire Day £5 public appeal here: justgiving.com/campaign/ourhomeherfuture

To find out more about the charity or become a supporter, see the website here

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad