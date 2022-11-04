Coroner calls on National Highways to make smart motorways safer after death of woman in Yorkshire
A senior coroner has urgedNational Highways to improve smart motorway safety.
Nicola Mundy wrote to the Government-owned company to express concern that 153 vehicles passed a stranded car before a fatal collision on one of the roads without a hard shoulder.
Mother-of-five Nargis Begum, 62, had got out of the passenger seat of a Nissan Qashqai on the M1 in South Yorkshire when a Mercedes, which appeared to take no avoiding action, collided with it, causing her fatal injuries.
After conducting an inquest into Mrs Begum’s death at Doncaster Coroner’s Court in September, Ms Mundy sent a report to prevent future deaths to National Highways.
The senior coroner wrote there was a “lack of public understanding” regarding the need to contact the authorities about stationary vehicles on motorways.
National Highways must respond by November 11. A spokesman said it would provide important guidance to make journeys safer, easier and more reliable.