Nicola Mundy wrote to the Government-owned company to express concern that 153 vehicles passed a stranded car before a fatal collision on one of the roads without a hard shoulder.

Mother-of-five Nargis Begum, 62, had got out of the passenger seat of a Nissan Qashqai on the M1 in South Yorkshire when a Mercedes, which appeared to take no avoiding action, collided with it, causing her fatal injuries.

After conducting an inquest into Mrs Begum’s death at Doncaster Coroner’s Court in September, Ms Mundy sent a report to prevent future deaths to National Highways.

Nargis Begum and her husband Mohammed Bashir, from Darnall, Sheffield.

The senior coroner wrote there was a “lack of public understanding” regarding the need to contact the authorities about stationary vehicles on motorways.