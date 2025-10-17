Cost of getting married in Leeds set to rise under plans to raise cash

The cost of getting married is set to rise under plans to raise extra cash for the council.

Leeds will remain one of the most expensive places in Yorkshire to tie the knot after a three per cent increase on registrar services is imposed.

The price rise for marriages at the Civic Hall and other venues is set to take effect from November.

A Leeds City Council report said the rise was “in order to generate additional income as part of the council’s savings options proposals.”

The Leeds Skyline from Holbeck . Bruce Rollinson

People getting married may choose other council areas to save cash, the report said.

It said: “Currently, ceremony fees in Leeds are significantly higher than most other neighbouring authorities despite the quality of facilities being markedly inferior.

“The higher fees may put the cost of a ceremony in Leeds out of reach for some customers.”

Fees for Monday marriages at Leeds Civic Hall will remain the same at £112.50.

The report said: “This will ensure that an affordable option remains available.”

For other days an overall three per cent price rise would apply, meaning ceremonies on Sundays and Bank Holidays at licensed marriage premises will cost £920.

The report said: “This will create increases ranging between £10 and £30 per ceremony and will be carried forward onto 2027 fees.”

The proposed fee increases are expected to raise the council – which must save more than £100m this financial year – £28,000 next year and £26,000 in 2027.