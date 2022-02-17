And in the continuing search for the £1,000,000 ticket bought in Doncaster for the special EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw on January 21, 2022, The National Lottery is looking to raise awareness among players ahead of the important 30-day deadline in respect of lost, destroyed or stolen tickets.

The special draw saw 100 guaranteed millionaires made, with 24 of these prizes won by ticket-holders in the UK.

The winning EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker code for the ticket bought in Doncaster was TVSD 23735.

Could it be you?

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “It’s important that any player who is not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who thinks they have a genuine claim to the prize notifies us in writing by 5pm on Sunday 20 February, 2022 at the latest.

“We’ve already started to support the 20 ticket-holders who have claimed their prizes from the special EuroMillions draw, and we’re hoping that these handful of lucky winners who have yet to check their prizes, including the lucky ticket-holder who bought their ticket in Doncaster, will now come forward so that they can start to enjoy their amazing win.”

Under its licence Camelot has the discretion to pay prizes in respect of lost, destroyed or stolen National Lottery tickets only if the player has submitted a claim in writing within 30 days of the relevant draw. If the player can provide sufficient evidence, Camelot will investigate and consider the validity of the claim.

Camelot will then determine at its discretion whether the claim is valid and is able to pay the prize 180 days after the draw. The deadline for any such claim for the Doncaster EuroMillions prize, which has to be submitted in writing, is 5pm on Sunday 20 February, 20222.