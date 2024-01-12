Council greenlight £21 million redevelopment for North Yorkshire's Catterick Garrison town centre

North Yorkshire Council has approved plans for a £21 million redevelopment of Catterick Garrison’s town centre, promising new jobs and enhanced facilities.

The multi-million-pound redevelopment project for Catterick Garrison's town centre was approved after it was put to the Richmond (Yorks) Area Constituency Planning Committee during their meeting on Thursday (Jan 11).

Catterick Garrison is home to one of the largest Army bases in the country with the town centre transformation promising to bring benefits to Armed Forces personnel and their families.

Permission was granted to build a new community and enterprise building and a multi-use events space as well as create a new public square.

An artist impression of the Catterick Garrison town centre redevelopment.

Plans also include landscaping improvements, upgrades to Coronation Park and Shute Road, improved play spaces, accessible routes to the town centre and improvements to footpaths and cycleways.

Richmond (Yorks) Area Constituency Planning Committee chairman, Cllr David Webster, said: “This scheme will see significant improvements to the centre of Catterick Garrison as well as contribute to our work to reduce carbon emissions through the use of sustainable design and renewable energy.”

The town centre's redevelopment, spanning four acres near Shute Road, involves collaboration with the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

£19 million funding from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund has been secured, with additional matching funds provided by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and the council.

The project aims for completion by the summer of the following year (2025).

The community building is set to accommodate offices for small businesses, along with dedicated spaces for community groups and food retail.

Enhancements to the park will encompass new play zones catering to all age groups including woodland play areas and a skatepark.

Member for the Colburn and Hipswell ward, Cllr Kevin Foster, said: “This scheme has taken a major step forward today and means we can start to realise our ambition to complete by summer next year. The development is also in line with our priority of achieving net zero carbon emissions with its use of heat pumps and solar panels.