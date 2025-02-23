Council urged to “just get on with it” after wait for traffic lights at busy junction approaches decade

Councillor Brendan Stubbs City Hall

Bradford Council and a developer have been urged to “just get on with it” after the wait for traffic lights at a busy junction reaches its 10th year.

Next month will be mark a decade since plans for 600 houses on the former Fagley Quarry site were approved by Bradford Council.

One condition of the approval was that the developers needed to provide lights at the Harrogate Road/Moorside Road junction.

But as the anniversary of planning being approved approaches, and much of the development has been completed, the road remains without the lights.

Councillor Brendan Stubbs raised the issue at a recent meeting of Bradford Council when he was told “an error” in the latest agreement had further delayed the project.

Coun Stubbs (Lib Dem, Eccleshill) asked: “In a few weeks it will be the 10th anniversary of planning approval being granted for 600 homes on the former Fagley Quarry, Throstle Nest Riding School and surrounding land. A major development that is now entering its final stages. On the 31st March 2015 the Council published its Section 106 agreement with the owners of the land setting out the conditions that needed to be met in order to mitigate the disruption and pressure such a huge development would have on the its neighbours, local roads, schools and amenities.

“That agreement stated clearly that one of the conditions on the development was “Signalisation of the Harrogate Road/Moorside Road priority crossroad junction”.

“This remained in place when the document was updated in 2020 with Keepmoat Homes Ltd.

“Over the last decade, I have asked the question in several ways on behalf of residents. When will these lights be installed?

“Through the Portfolio Holder and in exchange with Highways officers I have been repeatedly led to believe that instillation was just around the corner, I have been told the equipment is on order, the agreement has been settled and in answer to this question in October it seems none of this is true. No agreement with Keepmoat, No items on order and certainly no imminent instillation of the traffic lights.

“This Junctions is heavily used, it is a nightmare at peak times for anyone wishing to turn right and regularly the site of minor vehicle crashes and near misses. It is certainly no easier for pedestrians or cyclists.

So, I ask the portfolio holder the following question. What steps is he taking now to urgently ensure the Keepmoat meet their obligation to fund the traffic lights. and what words of apology and further actions does he and the Council offer to those residents who live every day with the failure to enforce this planning condition?”

Councillor Alex Ross Shaw, Executive for Transport and Planning, replied: “I share the frustration yourself and the other ward members have expressed to me on this issue, especially after the last council question on this matter did suggest the agreement was effectively complete.

“Officers continue to push Keepmoat to complete the signalisation, however, at the completion of the agreement stage an error was spotted that required a change to the approved plans to avoid abortive work once on site.

“Obviously, it is unfortunate the error was only spotted at a late stage and after the last council question but better for it to be then than when works on site had started.

“The developer has provided updated plans and the draft agreement is back with them for signing. Once completed they can apply for the permit to commence work on site. It is intended that should be before the start of Q2 (Spring).

“I have insisted that the Director of Planning, Transport and Highways send all ward members regular updates going forward until the works are complete.”

Coun Stubbs asked if Cllr Ross Shaw would like to join him to mark the 10th anniversary of the agreement being signed and “explain to residents why it has taken more than 10 years to install lights.”

Coun Ross Shaw replied: “Hopefully it will have happened before then. It is frustrating, but it is good we found the problem before works started.”

Coun Stubbs told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “There are near misses all the time at that junction. I have sympathy for the residents who live there.

“This is free money for the Council. The developers are paying to improve the junction. It should be an easy win.