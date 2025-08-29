Couple saved from sinking yacht in dramatic 12 hours for Humber Rescue

A couple were saved from a yacht which was sinking and a crew were brought to safety from a vessel stuck in the mud in a dramatic 12-hour stint for the volunteers at Humber Rescue.

On August 17, the crew from Humber Rescue saved four people in two separate incidents in a crazy 12 hours for the volunteers.

The first call came in at 1.23am with reports of a damaged vessel which had ran aground near Brought. The vessel was stuck in the mud, with the two crew members running out of food reserves and starting to feel the cold.

Humber Rescue sent two crews to the scene, while Hull Coastguard Rescue Team deployed their specialist mud rescue equipment.

In the end, both the members of the vessel’s crew were recovered on mud sleds by hand. Once brought ashore, they were checked over and taken safely home.

During this dramatic rescue, the crew received reports of a yacht which had become stranded and was taking on water at around 10am near Howdendyke.

They found the yacht was partially submerged and was beginning to sink rapidly, but had managed to arrive in the nick of time to save the couple from entering the water.

The stricken yacht sank into the water and only their paddleboard was recovered.

The yacht owner said: “A massive thank you to the Humber Rescue crew and everyone involved in coordinating our rescue.

“Without them, there’s a real possibility we might not be here today.

Humber Rescue had a dramatic 12 hours earlier this month | Humber Rescue

“They came just in time, moments before my wife and I would have ended up in the water.

“What makes us take our hats off to these incredible volunteers and lifesavers is knowing that they’d already worked through the night rescuing two other people in an operation lasting more than nine hours.

“Yet they still had the strength and commitment to quickly refuel, both boat and body, and launch straight back out to us. We’ll be forever grateful.”

Louis Ramsden, coxswain during the incidents, said: ‘These were two very different but equally demanding jobs.

“The mud rescue was long, exhausting, and physically draining, but we knew we had to get those people off safely, no matter how tough the conditions were.

“Then, only hours later, we were suddenly faced with a life or death situation that developed in seconds.

“It was dramatic and intense, and I’m extremely proud of how the crew reacted with such skill under pressure. Throughout both callouts the crew remained professional and acted as a team - a team i am happy to be a part of.