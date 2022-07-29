Coun Philip Thomson also revealed how he and several colleagues had met with fishing industry representatives during a fact-finding visit to the fishing port of Whitby.

The Saltburn ward councillor seconded a recent motion agreed by Redcar and Cleveland Council which had been put forward by former Labour group leader on the local authority, Coun Carl Quartermain.

It said local councils in the Tees Valley should commission a new independent report into the deaths and each set up scrutiny committees to examine any further developments.

Whitby Harbour

The motion, which received cross party support, also called on the Government to provide proper compensation for the “lost income and livelihoods caused by this crisis”, while examining the possibility of creating a coastal hatchery to replenish crustacean stocks.

The results of a Defra-led study published in May suggested a harmful algal bloom may have been a factor in the deaths at Seaton Carew, South Gare, Redcar, Marske and Saltburn, which began in October last year, although no single causation was identified.

It said because healthy crabs and lobsters were now being found, the investigation could be closed.

This failed to put to bed continued questions with an independent report by expert Tim Deere-Jones, commissioned by those concerned in the fishing industry, noting high levels of a toxic chemical, pyridine.

Mr Deere-Jones’ report also said algal blooms did not occur naturally in our coastal waters in October because the temperatures were too low.

Defra, meanwhile, has ruled out chemical pollution with a review of dredging and water samples also finding no link between the disposal of dredged sediment and the crustacean deaths.

Cllr Thomson said: “The idea is to set up a special scrutiny arrangement which will try and establish what the causes were and the implications of the disaster that has taken place over recent months.

“So far although Defra have come up with a theory that they say is substantially valid, there is no conclusive decision that anybody can put their name to. There is also going to be more dredging [of the Tees] coming up shortly.

“My understanding is that the protocol for dredging involves only a basic requirement to inspect areas every three years and the last inspection was March 2021.

“We need to be looking at who is dredging, where they dredge, where they are depositing spoil, who is monitoring this, and what data is being collected, so there is a full picture available in the public domain.

“As lay people we want to become much more informed and the more informed we are the more questions we can be sensibly asking.”

Cllr Thomson said that over coming weeks there would be discussions and interviews with people that would be invited to the special scrutiny committee at Redcar and Cleveland Council which he hoped would be established as soon as reasonably possible.

He said: “I expect we will be inviting lots of different organisations to come and advise, some of whom have already been happy to send correspondence, if not to appear in person.”

Cllr Thomson said several councillors concerned about the issue had already made an informal trip to the fishing port of Whitby to speak with affected fishermen.

He said: “The idea was to get some more information on the ground, so to speak, and to set up contacts. We are beginning to move, to reach out and make contact with people right across the spectrum.”

Cllr Thomson said the fishing associated with crabs in some areas had come to a temporary halt and lobster catches were reduced as much as 50 per cent, although it was hoped to establish a professional lobster hatchery at Whitby that would breed lobster and be able to release young into the sea with satellite hatcheries also being set up along the North-East coast.

He added: “The fishing industry has been drastically affected right up and down the coast and there’s a lot of work to do here.