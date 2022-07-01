South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently fighting a blaze at a derelict care home on Crabtree Road in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, which broke out at around 2.15am on Friday morning.

Local residents have been asked to keep windows and doors closed and give the emergency services space to work.

Firefighters also warned the electricity supply in some buildings in the area may also be affected while they deal with the incident.

Five fire engines and a turntable ladder are at the scene.

Updates to follow.

