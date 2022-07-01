Crabtree Road fire: Yorkshire firefighters tackle large blaze at derelict care home as locals told to keep windows closed

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze in South Yorkshire in the early hours of Friday morning (July 1), and have issued a number of warnings for local residents.

By Caroline Howley
Friday, 1st July 2022, 9:38 am

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently fighting a blaze at a derelict care home on Crabtree Road in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, which broke out at around 2.15am on Friday morning.

Local residents have been asked to keep windows and doors closed and give the emergency services space to work.

Firefighters also warned the electricity supply in some buildings in the area may also be affected while they deal with the incident.

The incident occurred at a derelict care home in Sheffield [Image: South Yorkshire Police]

Five fire engines and a turntable ladder are at the scene.

Updates to follow.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently fighting the blaze [Image: South Yorkshire Police]
Locals have been asked to keep windows and doors shut [Image: South Yorkshire Police]
Five fire engines and a turntable ladder are at the scene [Image: South Yorkshire Police]
