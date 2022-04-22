Cracking delivery of 320 Easter eggs around Pocklington area by rugby club volunteers

PRITC trustees Andy Bowden and Val French collect Easter eggs from Connor Howland at Sainsbury’s.

Pocklington Rugby In The Community volunteers (PRITC) were out in force over the Easter weekend as they delivered another Easter egg eggstravaganza to local people and residential homes across the Pocklington and Barmby Moor district.

The charity had more than 20 volunteers delivering over 320 Easter eggs, cards and friendly chats to local individuals, and to Woldhaven, Sherbutt House and William Wilberforce residential homes.

The Easter initiative was made possible thanks to donations from Sainsbury’s and Danby’s, and all the recipients were delighted to receive their eggs in addition to details of the charity’s upcoming Friday socials – which are held once a month on Friday afternoons at Pocklington rugby club.

PRITC chairman Andy Bowden said: “We were delighted to see so many smiling faces on the doorstep – a huge thank you to Sainsbury’s and Danby’s for their generous support.”

The charity is currently planning further local events with its community partners and will be making more announcements in the coming weeks.