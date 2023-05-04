It’s a real treasure trove when you step inside this Yorkshire crafting shop, which hopes to ensure all craft lovers can get creative regardless of their income.

From boxes of diamante to collector's items and sought-after stationery, this really is a crafters' paradise or ideal for those who want something a little quirky.

Crafting4Good CIC is a social enterprise that aims to help people with mental health problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was started by Adele Sweeney in 2017 to help reduce the waste of crafting materials, but most of all to enable everyone to get creative, regardless of their budget.

Crafting for Good CIC at The Ridings Shopping Centre

Adele said: “When a relative died, much of their craft stash was thrown in the bin, and we soon learned that this happens a lot: grieving families just don't know what to do with it. There's so much waste which could be going to good use.

“I’ve always found creativity helps my own mental health and I wanted to share that with others so I set up Crafting4Good CIC.”

The idea quickly snowballed as people donated spare crafting supplies for Crafting4Good to sell or donate to community groups from their shop inside The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also set up their own art therapy groups, workshops, and an eBay shop to sell collectable items and make items available to a wider number of people.

Adele said: “We were the first shop in Yorkshire to be selected by eBay for Change which started off by supporting 20 social enterprises globally to grow their e-commerce business.”

But for Crafting4Good CIC it is mainly about welcoming people into their physical shop.

Adele added: “You need to come in each week as our stock is forever changing and there are some real gems to be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s shocking. Some of the ‘waste’ which we rescue from going to landfill is perfectly good to use in creative projects, particularly fabric swatches, craft/retail samples, haberdashery, ex-display or old/damaged packaging etc.

“Businesses don't know what else to do with it, so once they hear about us they're happy to donate it to be put to good use.”

But it’s not just business ‘waste’ either, as some generous donors donate expensive items they no longer use such as jewellery roller machines, kilns and craft cutting machines because they don't know where else specialises in repurposing this kind of creative equipment.

And rather than marking up items, this shop always looks at marking down items at least by 20 percent from the RRP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad