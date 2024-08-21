Creative sessions that enable us to see beyond our problems to experience some of the joys of life
Fall into Place worked with attendees to decorate Solace’s downstairs event space with artwork. The members chose photos of nature that they felt represented the word ‘Solace’. The photography has been completed by a local photographer, Stanislaw Dziama from Stan Dziama Photography and includes images of Goit Stock waterfall in Bradford.
Fall into Place’s creative wellbeing sessions include drama, mindfulness, movement and games. The sessions are designed to encourage members to explore arts and creativity to help boost their confidence and wellbeing.
Fall into Place Theatre and Solace hope to continue running their creative wellbeing sessions together and look forward to warmly welcoming more people who are refugees or asylum seekers in future sessions.
All members wish to say a big thank you to National Lottery Players for making this project happen.
