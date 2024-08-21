Creative sessions that enable us to see beyond our problems to experience some of the joys of life

By Emily Moxon
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2024, 09:30 BST
People who are refugees and asylum seekers have been attending creative wellbeing sessions run by Fall into Place Theatre and Solace in Leeds since 2022. In 2023 these sessions were funded by a National Lottery award from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Fall into Place worked with attendees to decorate Solace’s downstairs event space with artwork. The members chose photos of nature that they felt represented the word ‘Solace’. The photography has been completed by a local photographer, Stanislaw Dziama from Stan Dziama Photography and includes images of Goit Stock waterfall in Bradford.

Fall into Place’s creative wellbeing sessions include drama, mindfulness, movement and games. The sessions are designed to encourage members to explore arts and creativity to help boost their confidence and wellbeing.

Fall into Place Theatre and Solace hope to continue running their creative wellbeing sessions together and look forward to warmly welcoming more people who are refugees or asylum seekers in future sessions.

All members wish to say a big thank you to National Lottery Players for making this project happen.

