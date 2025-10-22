Cricket writer Scyld Berry: 'It's hard to believe that any way of life could be happier'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hard to believe that any way of life could be happier. Starting in the 1970s, when a champagne lunch could be claimed on expenses in Fleet Street, every day of cricket journalism has been different, and almost every day warm, not only in temperature (except in New Zealand’s South Island), but in being packed with comradeship and laughter.

Blessed with this economic foundation, I have watched more than 500 men’s Test matches live, in person. That is more than 2,000 days, or about six years, trying to convey to readers some of the fun and fascination in watching elite cricketers.

A photograph taken in 1959, a famously hot summer, shows a scrawny boy sitting in a garden reading the back page of the Sheffield Telegraph. From what I can see, Yorkshire were playing a three-day game against the Indians at Bramall Lane, a mile away, so I could hear the roars of the crowd. Yorkshire won the County Championship that summer, and seven times in ten years. What else for first love?

England's Joe Root during day three of the Fourth Rothesay Men's Test at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester in July 2025. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

In the summer of 2025 I became the first to reach the landmark of covering 500 England Tests live. In the half-century since my career began, Test cricket has changed enormously. It can still look the same as ever if a spinner is bowling to batsmen trying to defend, but many are the differences. As a way of life, cricket journalism has changed, too: it has not quite gone the way of lighthouse-keepers or steam-engine drivers, but the number of full-time cricket journalists working for British newspapers is down to two handfuls.

It is a less stable world half a century on. War is no longer Cold, unemployment is high, jobs are for months not life. Here is my justification of this way of life: the need for escapism has increased amid this uncertainty. And what can offer escape like a Test match that lasts all day, and up to five days, and a series that lasts the best part of two months if it is the drama that is the Ashes?

My debut Test in a professional capacity came when, aged 19, I entered the press box for the first time. It was an afternoon of heat in Nottingham for the opening match between England and New Zealand in a three-match series. Although windows were open in the press box, a fug prevailed. An inner sanctum is customarily full of smoke, but this was not incense: almost every journalist smoked cigarettes during or even throughout the day, while a few switched to pipes when deadline approached.

No woman was permitted in this inner sanctum, unless it was for some menial task, like sweeping the floor or trimming the lamps. No screen, either, of any kind. No television, no replays, no slow motion, no computers, no data, no scorer. The essence of a cricket correspondent’s job was to watch every single ball.

Legendary Cricket writer Scyld Berry. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Water by the bottle and flask has become the staple drink of press boxes around the cricket world. Not then. A press box at a Test ground in England had its own bar reserved for journalists. They did not eat much during the day, a sandwich or two, but they smoked and drank pints of bitter, often graduating to spirits in the search for inspiration. Test matches in the era before professionalisation would wind down in the final hour of a day. Tired bowlers would conserve lingering energies for the morrow. Batsmen would play for stumps; the nightwatchman who ventured a shot let his whole side down. Match reports could therefore be composed and filed before the close without much risk of a rewrite, or anything more than the insertion of the close-of-play score.

The best of all things about cricket is the people you can meet. There must be a billion people out there who follow cricket, pushing two billion as the population of India has exceeded China’s. So you can go up to a quarter of the world’s population, say hello, introduce yourself, and start a conversation on whether Virat Kohli is better than Steve Smith, or Yashasvi Jaiswal than Harry Brook. Within minutes you might well have identified a mutual acquaintance, and soon be exchanging email addresses. It is an inclusive social group.

England’s fourth Test in 2025 against India at Old Trafford was my 500th England Test, a landmark which nobody had reached before. A somewhat louder fanfare greeted Joe Root who, by scoring 150, shot up the table of the all-time highest Test run-scorers from fifth to second place, behind Sachin Tendulkar alone.

It was a pleasing landmark to reach – but I would not claim hard yards were involved. They must have added up to a total of at least 2,000 days; 24 Ashes series; more than 80 Tests at Lord’s alone; thousands of taxis hailed, missed and shared, hundreds of dinners on expenses, dozens of witty colleagues, hours of wrestling with telexes and Tandys, WiFi and connectivity; even a few press conferences; and memorable moments beyond counting.

Those West Indian fast bowlers at full steam; Ian Botham pulling Australia all over Headingley and Old Trafford; Andrew Flintoff, English roast beef like Botham, and his double-wicket over at Edgbaston in the Ashes of 2005; the impresario supreme, Shane Warne; Kevin Pietersen running down the Headingley pitch to make Dale Steyn look medium-paced; Ben Stokes, for his 135* at Headingley 2019 of course, but also for run-outs of the utmost athleticism.

Great scenery too, like the Blue Mountains of Jamaica as seen from Sabina Park; Mount Maunganui; standing beneath, and even on top of, Table Mountain; a view from Old Trafford across to the sun-bathing Pennines. I know not about salvation. Yet, thanks to cricket, I have been able to lift up mine eyes to the hills.