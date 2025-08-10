Police have arrested five people | Yorkshire Post

Five people have been arrested by detectives investigating a serious assault in Crofton on Friday.

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what took place, after a collision involving two cars on High Street near to Lo’s Pharmacy on Friday afternoon (August 8).

Following the collision a 27-year-old man was assaulted by a number of people armed with machetes. He remains in hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Four men, two aged 26, a 27-year-old and a 34-year-old have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.

A 48-year-old woman has also been arrested and released on bail.

Enquiries remain ongoing with Wakefield CID.

DI Fiona Allan, of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are continuing to dedicate a significant resource to investigate this incident and would like to thank those in the community who have come forward with information so far.

“Colleagues in our local neighbourhood policing remain in the area today and I would encourage anyone with concerns or information to share, to speak with them. We would like to hear from anyone who may have information that has not yet spoken to police.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the ongoing enquiries into this serious assault is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250452681.