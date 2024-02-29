In Leeds, a community group has failed to raise £350,000 to save the former Crossgates Library and say they have been “left with nothing”.

At the beginning of February 2024, it was revealed that the 1939-built building would be auctioned off by Leeds City Council after previous thoughts of turning the building into a community centre.

Helen Lucy, the campaign organiser, explained that since the announcement the Crossgates Community Coalition had been working to implement the vision to create a new hub for a variety of community-led groups, activities and services.

The old Crossgates Library was auctioned off by Leeds City Council on February 27.

To do this the Crossgates Community Coalition launched a fundraising page to appeal for enough money to buy the building and land.

The group needed at least £350,000 by February 27 to stand a chance at the auction.

By Wednesday (Feb 27), the group didn’t raise enough funds and the old Crossgates Library was sold at auction.

Helen told The Yorkshire Post the group worked until the final hour to try and secure use of the building but were unsuccessful.

The Crossgates Community Coalition failed to raise £350,000 to buy the old library building.

She said: “Our old library building was sold yesterday afternoon, and along with it our last chance of having a decent community space in Crossgates.

"We worked to the last minute to try to secure it for the community and even had one of the bidders promising to give us use of 75 per cent of the building, but the price rose too high and we are left with nothing.”

Helen went on to explain that the whole campaign showed how the community was able to rally together.

She added: “It gives us hope that if an opportunity arises in the future we can perhaps provide some kind of facility for gathering together and helping each other through these very hard times.”