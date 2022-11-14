Crowds gather in Yorkshire as gun salute fired to mark King Charles III's 74th birthday

The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery fired a 21-round royal gun salute, using three L118 Light Guns, to mark the birthday of His Majesty at York Museum Gardens.

This was the first routine gun salute in the calendar since the passing of Her Majesty The Queen and proclamation The King, as well as the naming of the new HRH The Prince of Wales.

The British Army Band Catterick provided music.

Gun salutes were also fired across the capital in honour of the King, with the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery firing 41 volleys from midday at London’s Green Park and followed by the Band of the Scots Guards also playing Happy Birthday in the park.

1. Live music The British Army Band Catterick arriving ahead of the firing.

2. Crowds gather Crowds gathered to watch the salute.

3. The Lord Lieutenant The Lord Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, and Lieutenant General James Swift inspecting the troops after the firing.

4. Preparations The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery prepare to fire the 21-round royal gun salute.