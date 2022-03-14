The champion, named Baxer, beat six other finalists to claim the show’s top honour on Sunday.

Baxer was the winner of the Gun Dog group earlier in the four-day show.

The retriever immediately grabbed his winner’s rosette in his mouth.

His owner Patrick Oware said: “He’s just a fantastic dog.”

He told the audience that he “did not have any words” to express how he felt about Baxer winning.

“I don’t have any words, it’s just amazing.

“I am really proud of him. It’s just a true credit to his breeders.”

Mr Oware was emotional after the win, wiping away tears and hugging his dog.

The Crufts Dog Show was broadcast live on Channel 4 from the NEC in Birmingham.

1. Best in Show Baxer the Flat-Coated Retriever with handler Patrick Oware after winning Best in Show during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show on Sunday March 13

2. Runner up Utility Group winner Waffle a Toy Poodle who came second in Best in Show during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show

3. Conan Finalist Conan a Yorkshire Terrier in the Toy Group

4. Big smiles Dogs arriving for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show